‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves plays a troubled film actor in Apple TV’s ‘Outcome’

John Wick star Keanu Reeves is set to play Reef Hawk, a famous Hollywood actor, in Apple TV’s upcoming film Outcome. The trailer, dropped on Tuesday, shows him grappling with addiction and attempting to make amends with those he has wronged.

During his days of struggle, Reef was blackmailed with a video of extortion that carried details of his life he wished to conceal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jonah Hill directorial, which is set to release on April 10, also stars Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer in key roles.

“Keanu Reeves is Hollywood’s biggest star, Reef Hawk. Outcome — A new film by Jonah Hill, starring Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer and Hill. Coming April 10 to Apple TV,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alonsgide the trailer.

The official synopsis of the film reads: With the support of his lifelong besties Kyle (Diaz) and Xander (Bomer), along with his crisis lawyer Ira (Hill), Reef embarks on a soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer.

The film is set to star filmmaker Martin Scorsese in a cameo role.

On the work front, a fifth instalment of the John Wick franchise is in the works. Reeves will reunite with franchise director-producer Chad Stahelski as well as producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for the upcoming film.

Earlier, two video games based on the franchise — John Wick Chronicles (2017) and John Wick Hex (2019) were released.

The original John Wick film (2014) stars Reeves as a retired assassin who is forced to return to his job after a group of well-connected goons kill his pet dog, gifted by his late wife.