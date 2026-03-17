Blackpink’s Jisoo shares BTS moments from ‘Boyfriend On Demand’; fans ask for more

Blackpink member Jisoo’s latest K-drama Boyfriend On Demand has quickly become one of the most-talked-about shows among K-drama fans worldwide. From swooning over the heartfelt romance between Mi-rae (Jisoo) and Kyeong-nam (Seo In-guk) to buzzing about Mi-rae’s unique dating experiences with virtual boyfriends, social media is flooded with vibrant glimpses of the drama’s immersive dating-simulation world.

Keeping the momentum alive, Jisoo recently dropped a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the romcom’s sets, leaving fans asking for more! Here’s a look.

1 9 All pics: Instagram/ @soyaaa

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In the drama, Jisoo plays protagonist Seo Mi-rae, a burnt-out webtoon producer, who turns to a virtual dating simulation program as she struggles to find time for herself amid a hectic schedule of work, constant travel, and barely a few hours of sleep.

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Doom at Your Service actor Seo In-guk plays Mi-rae’s grumpy colleague Park Kyeong-nam, who secretly admires and harbours romantic feelings for the latter and struggles to hide them at work.

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Jisoo and Seo In-guk served major couple goals as they twinned in pink, heading to a photo studio to capture adorable moments together.

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Jisoo struck a pose between shots alongside Goblin actress Yoo In-na, who plays Mi-rae’s AI assistant in the virtual dating simulation service.

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Actor Seo Kang-joon, who plays Eun-ho — one of Mi-rae’s AI boyfriends in the series — emerged as one of the most-talked-about characters in the drama. Fans were especially drawn to their on-screen chemistry, which evolves from their college days to later years within the protagonist’s virtual reality world. The two first cross paths during the cherry blossom season, adding to the charm of their storyline.

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Bloodhounds and Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor Lee Sang-yi also made a cameo role as Mi-rae’s AI boyfriend in the drama. He played a firefighter.

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Actor Lee Soo-hyuk plays Choi Si-woo, a chaebol (rich entrepreneur) who was Mi-rae’s first boyfriend on the Boyfriend On Demand service.

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Alchemy of the Souls star Lee Jae-wook plays a senior doctor character — one of the virtual, AI-powered boyfriends designed for the main character.

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Boyfriend On Demand is directed by Kim Jung Sik. In addition to Jisoo and Seo In Guk, the cast includes Gong Min-jeung, Kim Ah-young, and Seo Kang-joon.

All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.