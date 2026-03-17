‘No infiltrator available’: 10 quotes from Mamata Banerjee’s TMC candidate-list call

Even her most ardent critic cannot accuse Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of not being quotable.

When it comes to punch lines, the Trinamool chief can hold her own against the likes of, say, Lalu Prasad who had once famously declared in Parliament that he was born in 1948, adding that even the British had to run away before he arrived.

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On Tuesday, as she announced the full list of the Trinamool’s candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Bengal that will be held in two phases, April 23 and 29, Mamata was in full flow, firing one-liners faster than Iran has been aiming missiles.

Here are 10 highlights.

Note: They, when said by Mamata, may refer to the BJP or the Centre or the Election Commission. When she says he, it indicates chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Also, she spoke in a mix of English and Bengali.

1. Line will be be-line Delhi ka laddoo will never win.

“They are harassing voters by making them stand in queue. Lakhs and lakhs names have been deleted in the name of SIR [special intensive revision]. Two hundred souls are crying. There is a queue for Aadhaar. They have closed the supply of gas and made people panicky. They made people stand in line for demonetisation, too. You will be be-line[derailed]. Delhi ka laddoo will never win…..they have snatched all power. But haven’t been able to snatch manpower.”

2. ‘They have occupied state government’

“They think they are superpower. They have clamped super emergency. They have occupied state government.”

3. ‘They’ve got someone called Tonsil’

“Some people from RSS have come. I respect the old guard of RSS. These people are now 10th star RSS. They have got people from Haryana. Can’t control Haryana. They have got someone called Tonsil, it is his nickname. He is deciding chief secretary. He should tend to his tonsil. This has been done to distribute cash, to bring arms and drugs.”

4. ‘Strangulate BJP, politically’

“If everyone goes on central deputation..who will oversee water, power..what if loadshedding happens..if anything happens, please don’t blame me..strangle BJP – politically strangulate, I mean.”

5. ‘Vote for joraphool, BJP will see shorshe phul’

“We will win 226 seats in 2026. Boycott for BJP. Vote for Bangla…vote for joraphool [TMC], BJP will see shorshe phul [severe problem].”

6. ‘Why so hungry?’

“Gyanesh Kumar should be a BJP candidate. That is the only thing that remains…BJP has become hyangla (gluttonous) for Bangla. Why so hungry?”

7. ‘Beti Badhao, Beti Bachao’

“I have done whatever had to be done. There are over 100 [social welfare] schemes. One family gets three to four schemes. If TMC doesn’t come to power…those who say will do, never do. Beti Bodao, Beti Pochao..what’s the name..[Abhishek Banerjee corrected her]..Beti Badhao, Beti Bachao you can see..75 per cent money goes in the campaign.”

8. ‘No gas, but for meeting there is cash’

“There’s no gas, but for meeting there is cash..Postings [EC’s decision to replace top officers in the state] being done because of cash distribution.”

9. ‘50% Hindus who have died, their votes are also deleted’

“Matuas deleted. Rajbangshi deleted. Minorities deleted. Fifty per cent Hindus who have died, their votes are also deleted. Gujarati vote deleted. Marwari, Bihari voters deleted. After destroying everyone, will you last? Charity begins at home. Look at yourself.”

10. ‘No infiltrator is available’

“No infiltrator is available. Neither Bihar or in Bengal. They are the infiltrators who come from different parts of country to loot the votes,” Mamata said in response to a question from PTI.