‘Modern Family’ actor Benjamin Bratt to star in Amazon MGM’s new thriller ‘Ally Clark’

Modern Family actor Benjamin Bratt has joined the cast of Amazon MGM’s upcoming thriller film Ally Clark alongside Viola Davis and Jason Clarke.

However, details about his character are still under wraps.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the entertainment digital magazine Deadline, the film is directed by Phillip Noyce and the screenplay is written by Jose Ruisanchez and Irwin Winkler.

Ally Clark follows the story of an investigator, Ally Clark (played by Davis), as she embarks on a perilous investigation into a powerful international conglomerate after the suspicious death of a close friend.

The film will be backed by Winkler Films’ Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, David Winkler, Ruisanchez, JuVee Productions’ Davis and Julius Tennon.

JuVee’s Melanie Clark will be the executive producer of the film alongside Ian Watermeier.

Ally Park marks the second collaboration of Benjamin and Amazon MGM after Balls Up, which is set to release in December this year.

The film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, and Molly Shannon in key roles.

Benjamin Bratt is a versatile actor known for popular roles in Miss Congeniality (2000), Traffic (2000), and Blood In, Blood Out (1993), as well as voice work in Pixar's Coco (2017) and Despicable Me 2 (2013).

He gained significant popularity on television as Detective Rey Curtis on Law & Order.

In Modern Family, Benjamin played the role of Javier, Gloria’s former husband and Manny’s biological father.