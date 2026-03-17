‘Famous as a Jonas brother’s wife’: Why Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars introduction ‘embarrassed’ some viewers

Before taking the stage to present the Oscar for Best International Feature on Monday, actress Priyanka Chopra was introduced as “married to one of the Jonas Brothers” — a remark that has struck a nerve with some desi viewers.

Many are now calling out the actress for the “irony”: even as Priyanka has spoken candidly about being sidelined in Bollywood, she continues to be defined at Hollywood events by her marriage to Nick Jonas, rather than her own identity.

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At the 98th Academy Awards, the 43-year-old actress was called on to the stage by host Conan O’Brien, who said, “One of our next performers is married to one of the Jonas brothers,” before welcoming her. She was joined by Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem on stage.

In a past interview, Priyanka mentioned that she felt sidelined, cornered, and faced with political maneuvering in Bollywood, prompting her move to the US. She explained she was tired of industry politics and not being cast, prompting her to look for opportunities elsewhere.

Several X users shared tweets, calling out the actress online. “They invited Priyanka Chopra to the Oscars 2026 to simply insult her on stage. She insulted Bollywood recently, and she got mocked in front of the whole world. At least BW (Bollywood) never did this to her,” one of them wrote.

“They introduced Priyanka as Nick Jonas' wife. So embarrassing,” another netizen shared.

“Why does PC get introduced as Jonas' wife? Just asking,” an X user posted.

A social media user pointed out that Priyanka was introduced in a similar fashion before at a Golden Globes award ceremony. “Priyanka Chopra was referred to as Nick Jonas’s wife in Golden Globes too. All that global superstar hype, still famous as a Jonas brother’s wife,” the post read.

During the ceremony, Bardem spoke against war and said “Free Palestine” before moving on to read out the nominees. While many in the audience applauded, a video went viral showing Priyanka smiling and nodding slightly at that instance — a moment that is now facing backlash for a “casual” and “biased” approach, which many interpreted as a sign of her siding against the statement.

Some netizens, however, also defended the actress, saying that it was purely out of nervousness as she might have been caught off-guard by Bardem going off-script.

Some netizens have been mockingly calling Priyanka “Daal Gadot”, a satirical reference to Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who has openly held views contrary to pro-Palestine advocacy.

This comparison stems from the actress’s alleged stance on geopolitical issues in the past. At an event, when Priyanka was confronted by a Pakistani journalist during the India-Pakistan conflict, she said that she is against war but she remains patriotic towards her country.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the Prime Video film The Bluff alongside Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Córdova. It hit the streamer on February 25.