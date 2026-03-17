Air India to operate 36 additional flights to Europe, North America during March 19 to 28 period

Air India will operate 36 additional flights to destinations in Europe and North America between March 19 and 28 amid the West Asia conflict impacting travel plans of people.

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said it would operate additional services on Delhi-London (Heathrow), Mumbai-London (Heathrow), Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Zurich and Delhi-Toronto routes.

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"These flights will add 10,012 seats on the five routes, further boosting capacity and providing more choice to travellers when travel options remain limited," it said.

These services follow Air India’s recently announced capacity augmentation between March 10 and 18 with 78 additional flights on nine routes.

The West Asia conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran that started on February 28 has disrupted flight operations, and airlines have curtailed their services in the region.

IndiGo, meanwhile, last week announced it will operate 252 weekly flights to and from West Asia between March 16 and March 28. The airline’s services include about 126 weekly flights to and from Saudi Arabia, 98 to and from the United Arab Emirates, and 28 to and from Oman during the period.