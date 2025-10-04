Taylor Swift’s ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ becomes most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify this year

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s song The Fate of Ophelia from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl has become the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify this year, the music streaming platform announced on Saturday.

“The Life of a Record-Breaker. On October 3rd, 2025, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” became the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history,” Spotify wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the pop icon released her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. She had first announced the album last month on the podcast New Heights Show, hosted by Jason Kelce, brother of her fiance Travis Kelce.

The 12-track record includes songs such as The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Father Figure, Ruin the Friendship, and Wood. Swift has also teamed up with singer Sabrina Carpenter for the album’s title track, The Life of a Showgirl.

However, despite the rave reviews from critics and the lingering thrill, several Swifties were left disappointed, with some pointing out the “embarassing” lyrics that indicate the singer was “trying to be like Sabrina Carpenter”.

Last year, Swift released her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department, which contains a total of 31 songs. She had announced her new album in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards after receiving the golden gramophone for best pop vocal album for Midnights.

Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows over a period of more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.