Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar dies at 46, Kamal Haasan, Karthi mourn his demise

Popular Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passed away on Thursday in Chennai, according to media reports. He was 46.

Shankar was taken to the GEM Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after he reportedly fainted on the sets of a film he was shooting for.

“He was admitted in a critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. He was managed in the critical care unit with intensive medical management. Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary team, his condition deteriorated rapidly,” said Dr. S. Asokan, CEO of GEM Hospital, Perungudi, in a statement.

The actor was transferred to the ICU after his condition worsened. He took his last breath on Thursday evening at around 8.30pm.

Born and brought up in Madurai, Shankar earned the moniker ‘Robo’ after performing robot-style dances in village shows.

The actor started his career as a mimicry artiste and initially performed on Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? and the Siricha Pochu segment of the 2009 Tamil reality game show Athu Ithu Ethu.

Tamil film director Gokul offered Shankar a role in Rowthiram (2011). However, many of his scenes were edited out from the film except for an appearance in a song sequence.

His comedic timing and body language turned him into a household name. His 2013 film Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara turned out to be his big break as an actor. After appearing in small roles in Yaaruda Mahesh and Kappal, Shankar starred in Balaji Mohan’s 2014 film Vaayai Moodi Pesavum.

Over the years, Shankar has starred in many films such as Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru, Singam 3, Viswasam, and Cobra. His most memorable performance, however, remains his role in Dhanush’s 2015 film Maari.

The actor’s demise came as a shock to the South film industry. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan offered his condolences in a heartfelt post on X.

“Robo Shankar. Robo is just a pseudonym. In my dictionary, you are a human. Therefore, my younger brother. So, will you just leave me and go? You left, your job is done. My job remains unfinished. You left tomorrow for us. Therefore, tomorrow is ours,” reads the translation of Haasan’s post.

Tamil actor Karthik Sivakumar aka Karthi, too, extended his support to Shankar’s family and friends. “It aches to see how destructive choices over time can erode health. A great talent gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and fans,” the 48-year-old actor tweeted.

Shankar is survived by his wife, actress Priyanka Shankar, and his daughter, actress-influencer Indraja Shankar.