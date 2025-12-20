Ongiong SIR exercise: Calcuttans find their names listed as dead voters in draft roll

Two voters from Kalikapur off EM Bypass found their names on the list of dead voters in the draft electoral roll published last Tuesday as part of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR).

The two have been voting for decades and have also filled out the enumeration forms. Both said they have a copy of the enumeration forms that was handed over to them after the booth-level officer (BLO) collected the other copy from them. They are voters of Jadavpur Assembly constituency.

“My husband died in 2023 and now the Election Commission has killed me in their draft list,” said Sucheta Adhikary, 44, who was shocked and also found it funny that a list can actually deem someone alive as dead.

“The good thing is that the BLO came to my home this morning and made me fill out a form to enrol me again as a voter. She called me yesterday to inform me that my name was on the draft list, but did not tell me that I have been tagged as a dead voter,” she said.

Adhikary, a resident of Kalikapur who lives with her 16-year-old son, said the BLO promised her that she would ensure that her name was on the final list. “I did not even had an idea that the draft list has been published. The BLO herself called me, but I will be careful to check when the final list is published,” she said.

The official website of the Chief Electoral Officer of Bengal states that the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 14, 2026. In the meantime, individuals wishing to add their names to the voter list, make corrections, or transfer their names can complete the appropriate forms.

Nirmal Aich, 65, another voter from Kalikapur, was shocked to see his name on the list of dead voters. “I have never missed voting. Even if I am visiting a relative’s place, I make it a point to return on the day of polling. A person like me has been deleted from the list,” said Aich. He is the only one in the family whose name has been deleted.

Both Adhikary and Aich are residents of Ward 106 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

“The commission must be more careful while preparing the list. No original voter must be left out. I do not know if this being done under directions of the BJP,” said Arijit Das Thakur, the ward councillor.

A district election officer, who is leading the EC’s work in the districts, said those who are living but have been identified as dead voter by mistake, will need to fill out Form 6 that is meant for new voters. “They will not need to come for hearing, except in some rare case. The BLO can certify that the person is alive,” said the DEO.