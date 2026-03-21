Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme lead tributes to Chuck Norris

Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Lee Majors were some of the contemporaries of Chuck Norris who penned heartfelt tributes for the martial arts icon and action star following his passing on Thursday.

Norris was hospitalised in Hawaii on Thursday and passed away that morning.

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Taking to Instagram, Jean-Claude wrote, “Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend, Chuck Norris. We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was. My heart and prayers are with his family. He will never be forgotten.”

Stallone, who starred in the 2012 action ensemble film The Expendables 2, with Norris, wrote, “I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family.”

“Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend,” Dolph Lundgren wrote on Instagram, sharing an old picture with the Walker, Texas Ranger star.

“Chuck was an icon,” said Schwarzenegger, who also starred in The Expendables 2 with Norris. “I am grateful that I was able to work with him in multiple ways over the years, from promoting fitness to sharing the screen together. He was a badass, in real life and in Hollywood. His legend will be with us forever. My thoughts are with his family,” he added.

“I know the millions of fans across the world are feeling this loss too, but for me, it’s deeply personal. I had the honor of working alongside him, sharing moments I’ll never forget. He wasn’t just a legend on screen he was a kind, strong, and genuine soul off of it. I’m really going to miss you, my friend. Hey Chuck… maybe you can teach the good Lord a few karate moves — I know He’ll get a kick out of them,” wrote Lee Majors. Majors and Norris featured together in the television series Walker, Texas Ranger, specifically in a 1998 episode.

“My prayers to Gina, Aaron and family. Watch out evil world, there is an angel of consequence at the gates. Chuck Norris doesn’t just get wings, he gets even,” wrote Lorenzo Lamas, who began his serious martial arts journey by studying Taekwondo at one of Chuck Norris's studios in Los Angeles.

Former US president George W. Bush also shared a tribute to the martial arts grandmaster. “Laura and I are saddened by Chuck Norris’s passing. He was a legend in Texas and beyond. Through his foundation and his example, he made a huge difference in the lives of young people by instilling character and discipline through martial arts. It was said that when Chuck Norris entered a room, he didn’t turn the lights on; he turned the dark off. Laura and I are fortunate to have called him a friend, and we send our sympathy to his family,” he said in a statement.

Norris is survived by his second wife Gena O’Kelley, whom he married in 1998. They share two sons, Eric and Mike, daughters Dakota, Danilee and Dina, as well as their grandchildren.