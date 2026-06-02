‘The End of Oak Street’ trailer: A family is mysteriously transported to a world of dinosaurs

Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled the trailer for The End of Oak Street, a survival drama starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, ahead of its theatrical release in India in August 2026.

The film follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event tears their neighbourhood away from suburbia and transports it to an unknown location. As they struggle to understand their new reality, they discover that their survival depends on staying together.

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According to the film's official synopsis: “After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings”.

The trailer opens with a massive bright light engulfing an entire town, leaving residents shocked and confused. Set to Billy Joel's song My Life, it introduces suburban couple Denise and Greg Platt, played by Hathaway and McGregor, along with their children Audrey and Brian, portrayed by Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.

As the family attempts to make sense of the strange phenomenon, they speculate whether it could be a helicopter, a UFO or even an alien attack. The story then takes an unexpected turn when they realise their street has been transported to a different world inhabited by live dinosaurs.

What begins as confusion soon evolves into a struggle for survival, with the Platt family relying on trust and family bonds as they face growing dangers and search for answers in their unfamiliar surroundings.

In addition to Hathaway and McGregor, the film also stars Stella and Convery.

The End of Oak Street is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Executive producers include Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

The creative team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

The End of Oak Street will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and will release in cinemas and IMAX across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in August 2026.