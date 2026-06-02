After international festival run, Bengali film ‘Pinjar’ sets July release date, poster out

Bengali feature film Pinjar, directed by Dr. Rudrajit Roy, is set for a theatrical release on July 10 following screenings at several international film festivals. A motion poster of the film was unveiled by the makers on Monday.

Presented by Chasing Dreams Films in association with Bell Jar Films, the drama explores themes of emotional confinement, societal pressures, trauma and identity through a contemporary narrative.

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The cast includes Joy Sengupta, Sagnik Mukherjee, Mallika Banerjee, Mamata Shankar, Satakshi Nandy, Ishan Mazumder, Samiul Alam, Tathagata Mukherjee and Swastidipa Rabidas.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Pinjar was screened at a number of film festivals, including HAAPIFEST, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, the South Asian Film Festival of Montreal, the Indian Film Festival of Sydney, the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival, the International Indian Film Festival Toronto, the Third Eye Asian Film Festival, the Asian Film Festival Barcelona and the London Bengali Film Festival 2026.

Speaking about the film's journey, director Rudrajit Roy said, “Pinjar speaks about the invisible cages people live in every day emotionally, socially and psychologically. The love and recognition the film has received across festivals worldwide has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging for our entire team.”

The film's cinematography has been handled by Manas Bhattacharyya. According to the makers, the visual treatment employs vintage manual Nikon prime lenses that are around 60 years old and adapted to a digital camera setup to create an organic texture and a distinctive cinematic look.

The screenplay has been written by Rahul Roye, who also contributed to the production design.

Sound design for the film has been created by Aneesh Basu. The makers said Sandeep Chakraborty spent a year recording footage and natural sounds of individual birds, which were later engineered and incorporated into the film's soundscape by Basu.

The film's lyrics have been written by Premangshu Das and Ambarish Majumdar.

The makers said Pinjar combines poetic storytelling with socially relevant themes and is expected to attract attention among audiences following its international festival screenings.

Pinjar will release in theatres on July 10.