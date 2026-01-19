Sutapa Sikdar shares cherished 2016 memories with Irrfan Khan in throwback post: ‘A lot happened’

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, is the latest celebrity to jump on the 2016 nostalgia bandwagon. She remembered her husband in a social media post on Sunday, reliving cherished moments from 10 years ago.

Sikdar uploaded a video on her Instagram handle featuring glimpses from several occasions from 2016. The video was captioned, “You were there Irrfan.”

“2016 !! A lot happened. I smiled a lot as you were there with solid permanent pensive look which never made me doubt the in-permanence. I met Tom Hanks , I went for my girls trip to goa. Went for inferno premiere in Florence ... We went to the jungles And we produced 'MADARI'. 2026 tall order isn’t it,” she wrote in her post.

With a career spanning over three decades, Irrfan was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Piku and The Lunchbox.

The actor died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53 in a Mumbai hospital due to complications from a colon infection, following a long battle with neuroendocrine cancer diagnosed in 2018.

He is survived by his wife Sutapa and their two sons, actor Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan.

Last week, Sutapa took to Instagram to share a photo of Irrfan flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. “One festival you loved one festival I saw the passion to compete in you. I never saw that expression beating any one in your own profession. I saw a different side of you. You taught me how to fly kites. But I could never match the passion. I would ogle and gobble all the goodies til laddu gajak moongphali ! The roof in jaipur misses you irrfan,” she wrote.