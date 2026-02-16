K-pop singer Aoora visits Chennai temple on Shivratri, sings ‘Shiva Shivam’ with devotees

K-pop singer-rapper Park Min-jun, aka Aoora, visited a temple in Chennai to offer prayers on Mahashivratri Sunday.

The artiste, a former Bigg Boss participant, recently dropped his single Shiva Shivam, a track that he sang at the temple with other devotees.

Aoora shared a video on his Instagram handle and also penned a note about his visit. “Yesterday in Chennai, I received a blessing I will never forget. I was chanting in a Shiva temple with so many beautiful souls. As someone who was not born in India but chose to love this culture, this moment felt very emotional for me,” the 40-year-old artiste wrote.

In the video, Aoora appeared to be interacting with the devotees and also singing his latest song with them. The Korean artiste wore a white mundu and a pastel-hued shirt.

Aoora, who first arrived in India in 2023, recently celebrated the three years of his debut in Indian projects. Since then he has been travelling across the country, learning the culture and winning hearts wherever he goes.

The singer became popular in India after he participated in the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 11. He also made a special appearance in the television show Saas Bahu Aur Swaad starring Chahat Pandey.

Aoora has released K-pop renditions of popular Bollywood songs Pehla Nasha, Jimmy Jimmy and Apni Toh Jaise Taise.

His latest song Shiva Shivam blends ancient Sanskrit mantras with modern trance-based electronic rhythms.

“I remember how I felt when I first arrived in Delhi, and then I travelled to Mumbai and many other places in India, gaining so many experiences and receiving so much love,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a short clip of the music video.

Since the song dropped, the video has garnered 9.5 million views on Instagram. The YouTube video has 2,12,000 views in six days.