‘Remarkable to see how well she is doing’: Shashi Tharoor heaps praise on Priyanka Chopra

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor heaped praise on Priyanka Chopra after meeting her for the first time in a decade at the annual Harvard India Conference, calling her achievements “remarkable”.

Sharing moments from their backstage encounter on X, Tharoor wrote, “Caught up with @priyankachopra (after more than a decade) in the wings at @Harvard

backstage, just before her appearance as the closing keynote of the @HarvardIndConf.”

“Remarkable to see (and hear) how well she is doing! She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear. And of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised and sounds thoughtful and wise — what’s not to be proud of?” Tharoor added.

In the photos, Priyanka dazzled in a red dress, while Tharoor looked suave in a brown jacket and black trousers.

Replying to Tharoor’s post, Priyanka expressed her delight at meeting Tharoor again after many years. She praised his oratory skills, wit, and wisdom.

“It was so good to see you again @ShashiTharoor. Sir. Have always had such admiration for the orator that you are but as well for your clap backs,. thank you so much for staying for my panel and your wisdom. Hope you feel better soon and our paths cross again,” reads Priyanka post on X.

At the conference, Priyanka, who moved to the US around 2015, reflected on her journey from India to the United States, sharing the defining experiences that shaped both her personal and professional life. She opened up about moving to the US as a teenager for her education.

Priyanka made her English debut as a lead with the television series Quantico and later featured in films such as Baywatch and The Matrix 4. She has since headlined international projects including Citadel, Heads of State and The Bluff, an upcoming pirate adventure film co-starring Karl Urban.

Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi, slated for theatrical release in April 2027. The pan-India film, described as a time-travelling adventure rooted in Indian history, will see Priyanka sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Her last Hindi film release was The Sky Is Pink, which released before the pandemic.