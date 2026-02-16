‘O’Romeo’ crosses Rs 30 crore in 3 days despite India-Pak match causing drop in footfall

Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’Romeo crossed the Rs 30-crore mark at the domestic box office on Day 3 despite the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match affecting footfall on Sunday, as per reports.

Starring Triptii Dimri as the female lead, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial began its box office journey on Friday with a collection of Rs 9.01 crore nett. The collections jumped to Rs 14.50 crore nett on Saturday but dipped to Rs 11 crore nett on Sunday.

The three-day total of the film stands at Rs 34.51 crore nett in India, according to the makers.

“Romeo ki Romeobaazi took over your hearts,” the official handle of production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote on X while sharing the trade figures.

Also starring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal, O’Romeo reported an average occupancy of 18.96 per cent on Sunday, as per Sacnilk.

The industry data-tracking portal also reported that O’Romeo has grossed Rs 45.60 crore globally in three days. This includes Rs 35.60 crore gross haul in India and Rs 10 crore gross overseas.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has minted Rs 44.2 crore nett in India in 17 days. Fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by actress Rani Mukerji, returns to bust a human trafficking racket in Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.