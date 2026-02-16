Rajkummar Rao gains nearly 10 kg for ‘Nikam’ ahead of Sourav Ganguly biopic shoot

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has gained roughly 10 kg for his upcoming biopic Nikam, based on Indian advocate Ujjwal Nikam, before beginning his shoot for Sourav Ganguly biopic.

Rajkummar said he is against using prosthetics and believes in hard work without shying away from experimenting with physical transformations.

“My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work which I’ve achieved in Nikam,” he wrote on Instagram.

Rajkummar also reflected on his past roles, including Bose: Dead / Alive, Trapped and Srikanth, for which he underwent major transformations.

Though many fans earlier speculated that the actor had gained weight for his biopic based on former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, Rajkummar confirmed that he will start preparing for it after wrapping up Nikam.

“And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you and entertain you through my work. Much Love,” Rajkummar Rao signed off.

Recently, Rajkummar attended an event in Mumbai, where his new look became the talking point. In the viral video, the actor flaunted his new salt and pepper hairstyle, tinted glasses, and beard-moustache combo. He sported a black shirt.

The Sourav Ganguly biopic is reportedly set to be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The filmmaker, along with his team, visited last month to closely study the former Team India skipper’s Behala residence — a space that will be recreated in a Mumbai studio for the film shoot.

Rajkummar Rao recently welcomed his baby daughter, Parvati, with his wife, actress Patralekhaa.

The actor couple launched their production banner, KAMPA Films, last year and announced their debut project, Toaster. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the comedy features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated for release on Netflix.