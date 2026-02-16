Rajpal Yadav gets relief in Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case, Delhi HC grants interim bail

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted an interim bail to actor Rajpal Yadav in a Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case, for which he was in custody at Tihar Jail after surrendering on February 5, as per reports.

With the interim bail granted by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, Yadav gets relief till March 18, as per Live Law.

While granting the relief, the court noted that Yadav has already paid Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant company and sought interim suspension of term in view of a marriage in family.

“Yes, it's true that Rajpal sir has been granted bail. It is a matter of great joy and a happy day for us," Yadav’s manager Goldie told Hindustan Times.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor was sent to Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay outstanding dues in the cases. The actor is required to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.

In 2010, Yadav had borrowed Rs 5 crore from a private firm, Murli Projects Private Limited, to produce the film Ata Pata Lapata. The film failed at the box office, and Yadav faced financial difficulties. He was unable to repay the loan on time.

The cheques issued by him at the time of taking the loan reportedly bounced, following which a complaint was filed against him. Although there was a settlement between the parties, the full payment was not made, and interest accumulated over time, significantly increasing the total liability.

In 2018, a Delhi court in Karkardooma convicted Yadav and sentenced him to six months in jail. He subsequently approached higher courts and was granted relief on multiple occasions after assuring payment and settlement.

After Yadav went to jail, several Bollywood celebrities and politicians — including actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, filmmaker David Dhawan and politician Tej Pratap Yadav — pledged support to him.

Boxer-actor Vijender Singh also stepped forward in support on Monday, offering Yadav a role in his upcoming film with filmmaker Sanjay Sanju Saini.