US, Iran sign landmark MoU to reopen Hormuz, end blockade amid surge in maritime traffic

A senior US official said there will be a significant increase in maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz starting immediately following a new agreement between the United States and Iran. The deal reportedly provides for the immediate reopening of the strategic waterway and the lifting of the US blockade on Iran.

According to the official, US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance signed a memorandum of understanding alongside Iran’s parliamentary speaker, formalizing the arrangement between the two sides.

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"You will see significant increase in traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, actually starting already, and that will ramp up slowly over time," the US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

"We probably won't return to normal in two weeks, but we will see a significant increase in strait traffic," the official said.

official said the agreement provides for toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz for an initial 60-day period, with Washington expecting toll-free transit to be included in the final agreement as well.

Trump said he plans to release the full text of the Iran deal sometime after Friday and added that the agreement will include "strong policing" mechanisms to ensure compliance and security in the strategic waterway.

The official added that the United States has now signed an MoU with Iran, marking a major diplomatic development expected to reshape regional shipping and energy flows through one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.