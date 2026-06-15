Sunny Deol marks 25 years of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ with heartfelt note for fans

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol penned a heartfelt note celebrating 25 years since the release of the cult period drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, thanking his fans for showering their love that kept his character Tara Singh alive all these years.

“25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts. 25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi. Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there,” the 68-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

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Also starring Ameesha Patel, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is set during the turbulent 1947 Partition of India.

It follows Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver who saves and marries a Muslim aristocrat, Sakina. Their tragic separation, sparked by political upheaval and a forced trip to Pakistan, drives Tara to cross the border and fight for his family.

After its immense success, a sequel was made, titled Gadar 2, which is set 17 years after the events of the original film.

Gadar 2 follows the story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), who goes missing during a skirmish and is presumed imprisoned in Pakistan. Driven to rescue him, his devoted son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) infiltrates Pakistan, setting off a high-stakes, action-packed race to get them both home safely.

The sequel grossed a staggering Rs 691 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, with a domestic net collection of Rs 525–532 crore in India

On the work front, Sunny Deol is set to make his OTT debut with Netflix’s upcoming courtroom drama Ikka. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, marking the duo's on-screen reunion nearly three decades after their 1997 war film Border.