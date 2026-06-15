Israeli strike kills one in south Lebanon, first deadly attack since US-Iran deal announcement

An Israeli drone strike targeted a car in southern Lebanon, killing its driver, Lebanese security sources and state media reported on Monday.

The strike was the first reported deadly Israeli attack in Lebanon since the announcement of the US-Iran agreement.

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Lebanon has suffered the deadliest spillover of the conflict between the US and Iran, with nearly 3,800 people killed and some 1.2 million people uprooted by an Israeli offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which opened fire on Israel in support of Tehran on March 2.

Pakistan, a key mediator between Tehran and Washington, announced that a deal was struck early on Monday local time ​that called for "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon".

The declaration brought relative calm to southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese and foreign ​security sources. An Israeli drone strike on a car in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Tebnit killed the driver, a Lebanese security ⁠source and Lebanese state media said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike.

The local and foreign security sources earlier said Israel had significantly reduced its attacks, ​though some artillery fire was reported in southern Lebanese towns and a drone was heard above Beirut and its southern suburbs.

A Hezbollah official told Reuters the group had not carried out ​any operations since the deal was announced, adding that its position on the ceasefire was linked to Israel adhering to it.

The official, who declined to be named, added that Hezbollah rejects Israeli "freedom of movement" in Lebanon and said Iran delayed signing the deal with the US to monitor Israel's adherence to the ceasefire in Lebanon.