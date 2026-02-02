Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ becomes highest-grossing war drama in India with Rs 300-crore haul

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the domestic box office on its tenth day in theatres, makers of the film announced on Monday. With this feat, Border 2 has become the highest-grossing Indian war drama of all time.

Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 has collected Rs 301.89 crore nett in India so far.

Border 2 earned Rs 224.25 crore nett in India in its first week. The film earned Rs 12.53 crore nett on its second Friday and registered a 65 per cent jump to collect Rs 20.17 crore nett on Saturday. Sunday added an additional Rs 24.22 crore nett to the earnings.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in key roles.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 crossed the Rs 15-crore mark domestically at the end of its opening weekend in theatres. The film opened with Rs 4 crore nett haul on Friday, followed by Rs 6.25 crore nett on Saturday.

With Sunday’s Rs 7.25 crore nett haul, the three-day total now stands at Rs 17.5 crore nett, according to Sacnilk.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise, following Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), and also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.