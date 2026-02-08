Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Border 2’ sees 84% jump in daily earning on third Saturday

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 witnessed a 84 per cent jump in daily collection on its third Saturday in theatres, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The war drama earned Rs 5.25 crore nett on Day 16, up from Friday’s Rs 2.85 crore nett haul.

Border 2 has earned Rs 302.5 crore nett in India. The gross domestic collection stands at Rs 361.20 crore. With a collection of Rs 53 crore gross overseas, the total global earnings of the war drama stand at Rs 414.20 crore gross, as per Sacnilk.

Domestically, Border 2 collected Rs 244.97 crore nett in its first week and Rs 70.15 crore nett in the second week.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in key roles.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 is inching towards the Rs 50-crore mark at the global box office, having earned Rs 45.80 crore gross worldwide in nine days.

The cop thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala has collected Rs 37.40 crore gross domestically, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The overseas collection stands at Rs 8.40 crore gross.

Fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by actress Rani Mukerji, returns to bust a human trafficking racket in Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.