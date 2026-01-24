MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunny Deol-starrer war drama ‘Border 2’ delivers strong opening in India

Directed by Anurag Singh, ‘Border 2’ has emerged as the biggest opener for Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.01.26, 12:00 PM
A poster of ‘Border 2’

A poster of ‘Border 2’ File picture

Border 2 delivered a strong opening at the box office on Friday, earning Rs 30 crore nett on its Day 1 in India, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The war drama recorded an overall occupancy of 32.1 per cent on its opening day, with night shows registering the highest footfall, Sacnilk reported.

This makes Border 2 the biggest opener among Hindi films in 2026 so far. The film has also become the biggest opener in the careers of Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.

For Sunny Deol, however, Gadar 2 (Rs 40.1 crore nett) continues to remain his top opening film.

Border 2 also marks Varun Dhawan’s first box office success since Bhediya (2023). For Ahan Shetty, who made his debut with Tadap in 2021, Border 2 is his first successful theatrical release.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The ensemble cast also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar’s theatrical run has slowed, with the film earning under Rs 1 crore for the first time in 50 days. The Aditya Dhar-helmed spy thriller has earned Rs 831.05 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.

