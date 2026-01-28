MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Border 2’ inches closer to Rs 300-crore mark worldwide

The Anurag Singh directorial also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.01.26, 01:11 PM
A poster of ‘Border 2’

A poster of ‘Border 2’ File picture

Sunny Deol-starrer war drama Border 2 continued its strong box office run on Tuesday, holding steady on its first non-holiday weekday and moving closer to the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide.

The Anurag Singh directorial opened on a solid note, earning Rs 180 crore during its four-day extended opening weekend — Rs 32.10 crore nett on Day 1, Rs 40.59 crore nett on Day 2, Rs 57.20 crore nett on Day 3 and Rs 63.59 crore nett on Day 4, which was a holiday due to Republic Day.

On Tuesday, Border 2 saw its first expected decline but maintained healthy numbers, collecting over Rs 23.31 crore nett in India. With this, the film’s five-day domestic collection stands at Rs 216.79 crore nett.

“The story that’s echoing across every corner of Hindustan,” music label T-Series wrote on social media while sharing the box-office figures.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected Rs 277 crore gross globally, which includes a gross collection of Rs 239.75 crore in India and Rs 37.25 crore gross overseas.

Border 2 has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of recent hits such as Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 266 crore) and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 267 crore).

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in key roles.

