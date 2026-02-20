Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña to present at 98th Oscars

Last year’s Oscar winners for acting — Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña — are set to return to the Academy Awards stage to present trophies to the awardees for 2025, as per US media reports.

According to US-based entertainment portal Variety, Raj Kapoor, the ceremony’s executive producer and showrunner, and Katy Mullan, an executive producer, announced the quartet as the first official presenters to join the anticipated ceremony.

In 2025, Brody won the best actor award for his depiction of an architect and Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist — his second trophy since 2002’s The Pianist. Home Alone star Culkin and Saldaña took home the trophies for their supporting roles — Culkin for his role as the snappish cousin in A Real Pain and Saldaña for her struggling lawyer in the Spanish musical Emilia Pérez. Madison, on the other hand, bagged the best actress award for portraying the titular stripper in the Oscar-winning film Anora.

The Academy has long brought back the acting winners from the previous year to pass the torch. Over the years, the organisers have implemented some tweaks to this ritual — from gender-swapped pairings where last year’s male winners present the best actress awards and vice versa to the “fab five” format where five former winners show up to honour the nominees.

For now, however, the Academy and the show’s producers are keeping their cards close to their chests, with no word yet on which categories Brody, Culkin, Madison and Saldaña will be tasked with presenting.

Additional presenters will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.