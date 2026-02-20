Anurag Kashyap’s new film ‘Bandar’ starring Bobby Deol to release in May

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s new film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) starring Bobby Deol is set to release in theatres on May 22, the makers announced on Friday.

Sharing a poster on Instagram, producer Nikhil Dwivedi wrote, “See you at the movies on 22nd May 2026.”

The poster features Bobby in a close-up shot behind jail bars. He sports a rugged beard and studded sunglasses, and his face is lit with red and dark tones.

Reacting to the post, actor Rahul Dev wrote, “Super.”

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, the film is inspired by true events.

Bandar had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival under the segment Special Presentations in 2025.

According to the film’s official logline on IMDb, Bandar story follows TV star Samar (Bobby), whose life takes a dark turn when his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of rape after he cuts off contact with her. Even as he begins a new relationship with Khushi (Saba Azad), he is arrested and finds himself trapped in a corrupt and unforgiving justice system.

Known for directing films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Talkies, Ugly, Lust Stories and Manmarziyaan, Anurag recently helmed the 2023 thriller Kennedy. Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, the film is streaming on ZEE5.

Bobby’s upcoming projects include Alpha and Jana Nayagan.

Sanya was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She also has Netflix comedy film Toaster in the pipeline.