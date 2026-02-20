‘Stuff dreams are made of’: Farhan Akhtar on landing a role in The Beatles films

Actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday penned a note expressing his gratitude to the makers of The Beatles biopics for casting him as Pandit Ravi Shankar in the films, adding that the English band’s music has influenced him heavily over the years.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan wrote, “Honoured and grateful to be part of the ever expanding legacy of @thebeatles and of Pandit Ravi Shankar ji. Their creative genius is a rite of passage for generation after generation of listeners and I could go on for days about how their music has influenced me and been a companion through the good times and the not so good.”

“Thank you Sam Mendes.. been an ardent admirer of all your work and to be directed by you in this film, is the stuff dreams are made of,” he added.

Sam Mendes, known for helming James Bond films Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), will be directing the films. He will also produce the biopics alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and executive producer Julie Pastor.

Farhan is set to play the role of Ravi Shankar in the upcoming four films on each member of English band The Beatles. The Indian sitar virtuoso had a lasting influence on The Beatles member George Harrison’s music, with many reports claiming it changed Harrison forever.

Along with Farhan, other cast members were also announced. Lucy Boynton will star as Jane Asher, Morfydd Clark as Cynthia (Powell) Lennon and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe.

The upcoming biopics will feature Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

David Morrissey will join as Paul McCartney’s father Jim McCartney, Leanne Best as John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi, James Norton as influential manager Brian Epstein, Harry Lloyd as long-time music producer George Martin, Bobby Schofield as road manager and trusted confidant Neil Aspinall, Daniel Hoffman-Gill as roadie Mal Evans, Arthur Darvill as press officer and friend Derek Taylor, and Adam Pally as controversial music manager Allen Klein.

The significant love interests in The Beatles biopics include Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey (Ringo Starr’s first wife), Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney (Paul McCartney’s first wife), Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono (John Lennon’s wife), and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd (George Harrison’s first wife).

Harry Lloyd will play the role of producer Sir George Martin, often known as the ‘Fifth Beatle’ for his contribution in shaping the iconic sound of the band.

Touted as “the astonishing story of the greatest band in history”, the project will explore the perspective of each member of the iconic British boy band.