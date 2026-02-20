Shakira to perform in Mumbai and Delhi nearly two decades after last India concert

Colombian pop icon Shakira is set to headline the 2026 edition of the Feeding India Concert in Mumbai and Delhi in April, ticketing platform District by Zomato announced on Friday.

The 49-year-old singer-songwriter will perform in Mumbai on April 10 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, followed by a Delhi show on April 15 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“SHAKIRA SHAKIRA. The voice. The moves. The anthems that defined generations. India, get ready to watch SHAKIRA Live,” District wrote on Instagram.

Ahead of her concert in India, Shakira said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it’s about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”

Produced and distributed by District, the concert aims to fight hunger and malnutrition in India by raising awareness, mobilising communities, and funding sustainable food initiatives.

Beyond her musical persona, Shakira has been a staunch advocate for children’s wellbeing through her Barefoot Foundation, a Colombian non-profit organisation she founded in 1997 to focus on providing education to impoverished and vulnerable communities. It specifically targets victims of displacement through school-based programmes, nutrition, and psychosocial support.

Shakira, known for hits like Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever, and the World Cup anthem Waka Waka, last performed in India in 2007 during her Oral Fixation Tour in Mumbai.