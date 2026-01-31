MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Border 2’ earns thrice as much as Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’ on Friday

While Sunny’s war drama entered its eighth day in theatres, Rani Mukerji’s cop thriller hit theatres on Friday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.01.26, 12:32 PM
mardani 3

Border 2’; ‘Mardaani 3’ File Photo

Sunny Deol-starrer war drama Border 2 earned thrice as much as Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 at the domestic box office on Friday, as per latest trade reports.

While the war drama began its second week in theatres on January 30, the cop thriller began its theatrical run on the day.

Border 2’s domestic haul stands at Rs 257.50 crore nett, according to production banner T-Series. The Anurag Singh directorial earned Rs 244.97 crore nett in the first week, followed by Rs 12.53 crore nett on second Friday.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The film follows India’s war against Pakistan in 1971.

Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana round off the cast of Border 2, which is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 earned Rs 4 crore nett in India on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. This was at par with the Day 1 earnings of the predecessor Mardaani 2, which raked in Rs 3.8 crore nett in 2019. The 2014 original had earned Rs 3.4 crore nett on Day 1, as per Sacnilk.

Fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by actress Rani Mukerji, returns to bust a human trafficking racket in Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra.

