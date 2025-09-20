‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S3 finale: Sunil Grover recreates Akshay Kumar’s anti-smoking ad with OG ‘Nandu’

Netflix Friday dropped a promo for the final episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, with Akshay Kumar as the guest. Comedian-actor Sunil Grover features in the promo, recreating Akshay’s famous anti-smoking ad that ran in theatres for over six years.

The surprise in Grover’s ad was an appearance by actor Ajay Singh Pal, who played ‘Nandu’ in the original advertisement.

In the skit, Grover impersonates Akshay Kumar, recreating the popular public service ad. He rides up on a bicycle and meets Nandu outside a shopping complex, where Nandu says his wife is shopping inside a duty-free store. When Nandu says he needs to pee, Grover says, “Herogiri susu karne mein nahi hai, balki biwi ke bags uthane mein hai”.

“Kya paaji, kabhi kehte ho phu phu mat karo, ab keh rahe ho susu mat karo, arey pathri ho jaegi mujhe, aap ke chakkar mein jeeb aur jal gayi meri,” Nandu responds.

The original ad featured Akshay Kumar asking Nandu to use cigarette money to buy sanitary pads for his wife. It was discontinued by the Central Board of Film Certification in October 2024.

Season 3 of the Netflix comedy show began streaming in June with Salman Khan as the guest in the first episode. Aamir Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jackson Wang were among the other guests this season.

Comedians Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda returned for the season, which also marked the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the co-judge alongside Archana Puran Singh.