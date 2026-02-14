‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa says Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘better actor’ than him

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has said that Shah Rukh Khan is a “better performer and actor” than him. The Aquaman star called the Bollywood actor a “gentleman” during the promotions for his upcoming film The Wrecking Crew.

Momoa has met Shah Rukh multiple times, particularly at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, where they were also joined by Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme. They were recently spotted together again in Saudi Arabia.

“Yes, he’s very handsome. He’s extremely handsome,” Momoa told Pinkvilla.

“Just two mutual friends and fans of each other’s work. He is just a sweetheart. He was very much a gentleman. He’s a better actor and better performer than I am,” he added.

Momoa began his acting career with the 2004 film Johnson Family Vacation and went on to make his television debut with Baywatch: Hawaii.

He gained global recognition as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, followed by his role as Aquaman in the DCEU films. He is now set to play the role of Lobo in Supergirl, marking his return to DC.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will be next seen in King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. It is slated to release during Christmas this year.