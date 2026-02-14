‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Part 2 trailer: Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie find their worlds colliding

Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha’s Sophie find their worlds colliding in the final trailer of Bridgerton Season 4, dropped by Netflix on Friday.

The one-minute-50-second-long video opens with Yerin Ha’s Sophie denying being Luke Thompson Benedict’s mistress, picking up from where part 1 left off.

As Benedict’s feelings for Sophie grow, tensions rise around class, identity, and loyalty.

The clips also show Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) settling into married life, while Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) adjust to their new marriage, now complicated by Penelope’s revealed identity as Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews.

The previous seasons revolved around the romantic arcs of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon the Duke of Hastings (Regé Jean-Page), . Viscountess Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Penelope Bridgerton (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

While the other characters were engaged in their own love stories, Benedict was busy with his rendezvous with other bohemian men and women, his passion for art, and leading an unconventional lifestyle unlike his siblings. While his sisters see him as a rake, Benedict says he’s charting “a venturesome course.”

Bridgerton is based on An Offer From a Gentleman, the third book in writer Julia Quinn’s eponymous novel series.

The series is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen, and is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on February 26 with part 1 currently streaming on the platform.