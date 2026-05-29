‘Story of our soil’: Ram Charan on his role in new sports drama ‘Peddi’

Telugu actor Ram Charan, in a recent interview, said his upcoming sports drama Peddi is rooted in rural identity and will resonate with audiences across generations.

“It’s a blend of three sports coming together. It’s like a crossover athlete. It’s a very rooted movie, it’s a story of our soil and I’m happy to be a part of such a rooted and inspiring story. This is one film that will inspire everyone,” Charan told PTI.

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Asked if he feels the weight of expectations after the success of RRR (2022), the 41-year-old actor said he maintains the same level of energy and dedication for every project.

“I think in general, we have to be responsible, whether or not because it is an RRR or any other film. Every film comes with a lot of sincerity and with the same zeal that we did the previous hits. It’s not like it’s an added pressure at all. It’s the same thing we do with every film.”

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports drama that traces a man’s search for identity through sport.

The film also marks a reunion between Charan and Sana, who made his directorial debut with Uppena (2021). Sana had earlier written the story and worked as an assistant director on Charan’s 2018 hit Rangasthalam, directed by Sukumar.

“I worked with him in Rangasthalam. He was the first assistant director on the film under Sukumar sir, and that’s when I met him and that’s when we started interacting and always wanted to work together. That’s how he became a director, which happened with his second film.”

Talking about the film, Charan noted, “It’s one of the most challenging scripts I’ve ever heard... He has written it so beautifully. It’s a drama and it’s very inspiring, very uplifting towards the end. And he’s done a great job.”

“Everything was tough. But when you do it with so much love and passion, you want to do it again and again. I enjoyed doing all of it,” Charan added.

Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks the second Telugu project for Janhvi after Devara, co-starring Jr NTR.

Speaking about exploring new challenges in her career, Janhvi said, “It excites me, I think, and that part of my job that I like the most is where you get to explore things that are out of your comfort zone. And to know who you really are, I think that’s when you grow as an artist.”

“I think I’m trying to focus more on the work and I think I look at it more like responsibility and not like pressure. I think it is a responsibility to give every opportunity your best and to do your best in whatever you’re doing,” Janhvi added.

The cast of Peddi also includes Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, Mirzapur star Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani.

Peddi is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film’s music background score has been composed by A. R. Rahman, while cinematography is handled by R. Ratnavelu. Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

Peddi is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4.