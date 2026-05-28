Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ receives praise from critics ahead of June 12 release

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi feature Disclosure Day has earned glowing first reactions from members of the film press ahead of its June 12 release, with several critics calling it the filmmaker’s strongest work in decades.

Gizmodo senior entertainment reporter Germain Lussier wrote on X, “I loved ‘Disclosure Day.’ A dense roller coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder. It’s Spielberg’s best film in 20 years, filled w/ all the magic that makes his films so special, plus an all-time character/performance by Emily Blunt.”

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Collider Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub echoed the sentiment, saying, “In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with ‘Disclosure Day.’ I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same. Stop watching the trailers. The one thing I will say: Emily Blunt is incredible. I know big summer movies aren’t usually the kinds of performances that get awards-season attention, but once people see what she does in this…”

Film reporter Bill Bria described the movie as “riveting, moving stuff”, highlighting its “breathtaking compositions, David Koepp’s ‘X-FILES-meets-The Bible’ script is one big high-wire act, Emily Blunt’s most accomplished performance, and John Williams’ best score in years”.

Tessa Smith, a film and TV reporter at Rotten Tomatoes, said she “shed a tear at the end”.

“‘Disclosure Day’ is ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL! Truly something special,” Smith wrote. “I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twilight Zone, something new entirely…WOW.”

According to the film’s official logline, “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … ‘Disclosure Day.’”

The film stars Blunt as a Kansas City TV meteorologist who is overtaken by a mysterious extraterrestrial force while presenting a weather segment live on air. Josh O’Connor plays an alien life believer determined to expose the truth about extraterrestrial existence.

The cast also includes Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

Spielberg developed the story with screenwriter David Koepp, with whom he previously collaborated on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Disclosure Day is Spielberg’s 37th directorial venture. He has directed several sci-fi features in past, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Minority Report, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and Ready Player One, alongside the Jurassic Park franchise and War of the Worlds.