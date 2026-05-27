‘Enola Holmes 3’ trailer: Millie Bobby Brown heads to Malta after Henry Cavill’s Sherlock gets kidnapped

Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes gears up for a new adventure far from London, in Malta, where her professional ambitions and personal life collide, shows the trailer of Netflix's teen detective drama Enola Holmes 3.

Dropped on Thursday, the trailer opens with a major surprise as Lord Tewkesbury, played by Louis Partridge, proposes to Enola, and she accepts. However, things take a shocking turn when Enola discovers that her brother, Sherlock Holmes — portrayed by Henry Cavill — has been kidnapped.

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“It will take a Holmes, to save a Holmes. Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter star in Enola Holmes 3. Directed by Philip Barantini. Premiering July 1,” the makers wrote on X.

One of the posters, unveiled by the makers ahead of the trailer drop, shows Tewkesbury sitting outside his wedding venue with a bouquet of flowers lying beside him. Partridge had earlier hinted that Enola and Tewkesbury “go through a bit of a rough patch” in the movie.

The image also features Sherlock Holmes seated in the back row, alongside Enola’s mother Eudoria Holmes, played by Helena Bonham Carter, and Dr Watson, portrayed by Himesh Patel.

Loosely adapted from Nancy Springer’s The Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series, the upcoming film takes Enola to Malta as she navigates a case “more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before”.

The film is also expected to feature Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy, also known as Moriarty.

Enola Holmes 3 is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 1.