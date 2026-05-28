ED raids Pinarayi Vijayan, kin in CMRL case as statewide CPM protests turn violent

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the residences of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members as part of its money-laundering probe linked to the Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) case involving his daughter, officials said.

A total of 10 premises in the capital city, Ernakulam, Kannur and Bengaluru were covered by the raids that began around 7am accompanied by a security escort provided by CAPF personnel.

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CPM veteran Vijayan, who lost power in the recent Assembly elections, alleged that the ED searches were part of a targeted crackdown on Opposition leaders across the country.

The raids sparked statewide protests by CPM leaders and workers. Violence erupted outside Vijayan’s rented residence after the ED officials completed the raid and were leaving the premises.

CPM workers hurled stones and rotten eggs at three vehicles, including the one carrying ED officials, outside Vijayan’s home, with the police and central forces failing to control the mob. There were six ED officials in the vehicle, including a woman. The windshields of the cars were broken.

The protesters also kicked the vehicles, banged their fists on the windows and windshields and attacked the cars with sticks. One of the drivers reportedly suffered injuries.

Kerala police have booked around 300 people over the violence. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants, wrongful restraint and attempt to murder. Charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked.

Among the most serious charges is attempt to murder under Section 109 of the BNS, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, or life imprisonment if severe injuries are caused.

In Delhi, CPM general secretary M.A. Baby and several senior Left leaders were detained by the police during a protest outside the ED headquarters.

Besides the rented house of the 81-year-old former chief minister at the Bakery Junction area here, the Kozhikode home of his son-in-law and former minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, a Vijayan family property in Kannur and other locations linked to “key persons” of CMRL, a private entity, were searched.

The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

Vijayan’s house was searched as the probe involves his daughter Veena, they said. The former chief minister was at home during the searches. The officials said documents related to investments and fixed deposits were recovered.

Speaking to reporters after the ED officials left, Vijayan said such actions would not weaken him or the CPM. “This is only the beginning. Nobody should harbour the illusion that such actions can intimidate or weaken us,” he said.

Vijayan alleged that the BJP-led Union government had been using central agencies against Opposition leaders ever since it came to power. He added that the searches might provide “mental satisfaction” to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that Rahul had repeatedly questioned why his residence had not been searched and why he had not been arrested.

Vijayan was unseated from power after the Congress-led UDF won the Assembly elections in Kerala last month. He alleged that the Congress was maintaining silence on ED proceedings against leaders of other parties.

The two-term former chief minister (2016-2026) has been nominated for the position of the leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly by his party.

Home minister Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress said his department and the Kerala police had no prior information about the ED raids. “We were not informed, and police assistance was not sought. The ED used central forces to carry out the raids,” he said.

The BJP condemned the attack on ED officials, calling it an assault on the rule of law.

The ED probe pertains to an allegation that CMRL made fraudulent payments of ₹2.78 crore to Veena’s company Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd under the guise of IT consultancy services.