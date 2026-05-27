'No one responsible': Note found in filmmaker Anik Dutta's death case, probe underway

Investigators have recovered a handwritten note from the residence of Bengali filmmaker, Anik Dutta who died on Wednesday, which reportedly stated: "No one is responsible for this," according to sources.

Police, however, have not officially commented on the contents of the note and said all aspects of the case are being examined. Investigators have sent the document for forensic examination to ascertain its authenticity and determine whether the handwriting matched that of the filmmaker, sources added.

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The recovery of the note has led investigators to examine multiple angles surrounding the death.

Industry sources said Dutta had been dealing with health complications for some time and was reportedly suffering from ailments. No official statement has been issued by the family.

The filmmaker died on Wednesday after falling from the terrace of his residence in south Kolkata. Police said Dutta sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital near Dhakuria where doctors declared him dead.

He was 65 and is survived by his wife and daughter.