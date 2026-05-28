Of ghosts, nostalgia, satire... and Calcutta: Anik Dutta’s cinema lives on

Filmmaker Anik Dutta, known for blending satire, nostalgia and sharp social commentary, passed away on Wednesday, leaving the Bengali film industry in deep shock and grief. Over the years, he established himself as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Bengali cinema, combining humour with cultural observation and often exploring Calcutta’s changing social landscape and the anxieties of Bengali middle-class life.

He rose to prominence with his debut film, Bhooter Bhabishyat (2012), a fantasy satire that became a major critical and commercial success. The film’s witty writing, ensemble cast and social commentary on disappearing heritage turned it into a cult favourite and cemented Dutta’s place in modern Bengali cinema. He continued to experiment with genre and storytelling through Ashchorjyo Pradeep and Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo.

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“I had the privilege of working with him in two films (Bhooter Bhabishyat and Ashchorjyo Pradeep). His approach to filmmaking was unlike any other; his concepts were very unique. Take a comedy like Bhooter Bhabishyat, for example — who would have thought to tell a story in such a unique way? His inspiration came from Satyajit Ray, so his subjects felt different,” said actor Saswata Chatterjee.

“Collaborating with him was always a unique experience. It was interesting to see how much he cared about his work; his sensitivity often led to moments of hypertension during filming. At first, his reaction felt strange, but I eventually understood that his passion for his craft was so intense that minor disturbances would overwhelm him. He had a childlike innocence in him. He was socially aware and read a lot, which was reflected in his films. This is a major loss for our industry, as storytellers like him are hard to come by these days. I will genuinely miss his storytelling. The Bengali film industry had a lot more to experience from his remarkable creations.”

Among his works was Aparajito, inspired by the making of Pather Panchali and Ray’s creative journey. Widely praised for its sincerity and craftsmanship, the film introduced younger audiences to an important chapter in Bengali film history while reflecting Dutta’s admiration for Ray.

Ray was a major influence on Dutta’s artistic world. His introduction to Ray came not through films, but through illustrations in Sandesh magazine, before he went on to discover the Feluda stories, Ray’s essays and, later, his cinema.

“Anik Dutta was an aesthetically profound Bengali filmmaker with a solid background in advertising. His ability to craft characters was exceptional. He truly embodied a sense of Bangaliana, something I will deeply miss. Our wavelengths matched perfectly, some of my favourite authors were also his favourites, and many of the songs he cherished were dear to me as well. This is what made our addas so enjoyable,” said Gargee RoyChowdhury, who starred in Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo.

“It weighs heavily on my heart that I will never again have the chance to work with another filmmaker as purely uncompromising and as Bengali as he was. His attention to detail was unparalleled. Having collaborated with numerous filmmakers, I can confidently say he was at the epitome of paying attention to detail in his work,” she said.

Mumtaz Sorcar, who had starred in Bhooter Bhabishyat and Ashchorjyo Pradeep, said: “It hasn’t fully registered with me. I am still in denial, clinging to the thought that this isn’t real. He had offered me roles in certain films that didn’t pan out, yet he remains a director I’d always want to collaborate with. His approach to filmmaking resonated with me deeply — I would find a strange sense of calm while working with him. He didn’t allow anyone to waste time on the sets and was very methodical.

“Anik-da and I shared a unique bond, even while chilling together, whether on set or not. He treated me almost like a second daughter. The reality of losing him is something I’m struggling to accept. He made history with Bhooter Bhabishyat. Every actor who was a part of it benefited so much from the experience. He was incredibly educated and unwavering in his opinions, never shying away from a strong political stance. People like him were rare in today’s world.”

In 2019, Dutta’s film Bhobishyoter Bhut became the centre of a major free speech controversy after it was abruptly pulled from theatres a day after release. Theatre owners alleged that police had informally instructed them to stop screenings, despite the film having received certification. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which criticised the Bengal government for what it described as a “virtual ban” on the film. The court imposed a ₹20 lakh fine and directed that the compensation be distributed among the film’s producers and affected theatre owners.

A political satire, Bhobishyoter Bhut revolved around ghosts trying to remain relevant in a changing society by standing with the marginalised and forgotten.

Known for blending satire, humour and social commentary, Dutta developed a loyal audience that connected deeply with his portrayal of Calcutta and Bengali middle-class life. In many of his films, the city was not merely a backdrop but the emotional centre of the narrative.

Dutta believed memory and cinema were deeply intertwined. Growing up in a joint family home, he developed an early fascination with old houses, colonial architecture and Calcutta’s fading cultural landscape — elements that later became recurring motifs in his films.

“We have lost an incredibly intelligent and educated individual. My journey in Tollywood began with his film (Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo); my first experience in cinema was alongside him. I owe so much to him, and I truly hope his family finds peace in this difficult time. The void he leaves behind will remain. He was a person who always spoke up and had a very strong spine. I will always remember him with a lot of respect and love,” said actor Sauraseni Maitra.

Dutta’s attraction to nostalgia and old Calcutta emerged naturally from his surroundings. Though he grew up in south Calcutta, he remained deeply drawn

to north Calcutta’s old buildings and historic neighbourhoods.

“This city doesn’t fascinate me anymore. But it was always my city and I couldn’t leave when all my friends were leaving. The city had a character which has weathered. When I was growing up, I felt immense pride in saying I hailed from Calcutta. The people were intriguing; take someone like Allen Ginsberg, who would come and stay for years, roaming around with people like Sunil Gangopadhyay and Shakti Chattopadhyay. They immersed themselves in the local scene and shared brilliant stories,” Dutta had told t2 while speaking about his film Joto Kando Kolkatatei last year.