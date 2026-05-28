Infamous 2025 Louvre Museum heist to be adapted into a feature film by French director

The infamous 2025 Louvre Museum jewellery heist, in which thieves casually walked away with gems worth an estimated USD 100 million from the high-security French landmark, is set to be adapted into a feature film, according to media reports.

The film will be directed by French filmmaker Romain Gavras — known for the 2025 Hollywood movie Sacrifice, starring Anya Taylor-Joy — AFP reported on Tuesday.

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The project draws inspiration from the investigative book Main basse sur le Louvre (A grab at the Louvre), whose film rights have been acquired by production company Iconoclast, publishers told the news agency.

Rights for a documentary series based on the book have also been sold to a British producer, according to publishing house Flammarion.

Written by three journalists from French newspapers Le Parisien and Le Monde, and magazine Paris Match, the book released on Wednesday. The film rights were reportedly sold even before the book hit the shelves, amid expectations of strong public interest in the sensational case.

Trade publication Le Film Francais reported that the film is currently in development, though no title or cast has been announced so far. Producers are expected to share further details later this year.

The heist took place on October 19, 2025, when thieves posing as maintenance workers entered the Louvre Museum in Paris and escaped with jewellery valued at over USD 100 million.

The robbery triggered a major security crisis at the world-famous museum and eventually led to the replacement of its director, Laurence des Cars.

Despite months of investigation and the arrest of key suspects, the stolen jewels have not been recovered.

The authors of the book said their apparent disappearance “has become a dense mystery, a puzzle that has plunged investigators into deep confusion.”

They added that the heist illustrates how “the theft of artworks has become a business like any other for many criminals”.

“The criminal underworld has found a new cash cow,” they said.