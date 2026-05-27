Tollywood mourns the sudden demise of Anik Dutta; Abir Chatterjee recalls his ‘infectious energy’

The sudden demise of filmmaker Anik Dutta on Wednesday has left the Bengali film industry in shock. The 66-year-old filmmaker passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday after falling from the terrace of his wife's residence.

Actor Abir Chatterjee expressed shock and grief, calling the loss “unreal” and difficult to process. Having worked with the director on Joto Kando Kolkatatei, which is Dutta’s last film, Chatterjee admitted that the thought has been “breaking” him from within.

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“Anik da was far too intelligent, far too passionate, and far too full of life for us to say goodbye to him this early,” he told The Telegraph Online.

Fondly recalling the filmmaker’s vibrant presence on the film sets, the actor added, “He had this infectious energy — always curious, always discussing ideas.” The 45-year-old actor also praised Dutta’s rare ability to create intellectually rich cinema that resonated with Bengali audiences, saying, “Very few filmmakers could make such thought-provoking films while staying so deeply connected to Bengal and its people.”

Reflecting on their unfinished plans together, he added that the filmmaker leaves behind “a legacy of milestone films” that Bengali cinema will cherish for decades.

Chatterjee has also collaborated with Dutta on TVCs and the mystery-thriller Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo.

Actress Debleena Dutta, who worked with Dutta in the 2019 film Borunbabur Bondhu, said she is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of someone she had always considered more a “friend” than just a director.

“Everyone goes through emotional distress in some way… but you never imagine losing someone like this,” she said, terming the filmmaker as a “close friend and a fiercely outspoken voice in Bengali cinema”.

Debleena has known the filmmaker for years — from shooting advertisements together to working in films. His presence on a set was so vivid, so full of energy and opinions, said the actress. “He was someone who never hesitated to raise his voice against wrongdoings, and that courage made him truly special. I am going to miss those conversations, that passion, and the warmth he brought wherever he went.”

“I will miss his presence on set, his clarity of thought, and the way he always spoke up whenever something felt wrong. Beyond films, he was someone I genuinely considered a friend,” she added.

Filmmaker Pratim Dasgupta penned a note on X, expressing grief over the death of Anik Dutta. “A devastating day for us. We lost Anik Dutta today. He was one of the sharpest, most uncompromising filmmakers we had. In a business constantly driven by safe choices and market machinations, he genuinely didn’t care about playing the game. He spoke his mind, consequences be damned.”

He also noted that when Bhooter Bhabishyat released, it “completely redrew the map of Bengali cinema”, proving that razor-sharp intelligence and commercial success could coexist on the big screen.

“But beyond the biting satire, I will always remember his absolute reverence for the craft. Nobody understood, loved, and cared for Satyajit Ray’s cinema quite like he did. Thank you for the films, the unapologetic truth, and the fierce inspiration. Rest in peace, Anik-da. You will be so deeply missed,” he wrote.

Filmmaker-actor Arindam Sil meanwhile said that it is ‘shocking’ to accept Dutta’s death. “It’s shocking. And what a waste of talent. There was a time when we had collaborated together on a few projects. It’s also about time mental health is seriously looked into for those who need it.”

Another Bengali filmmaker, who requested anonymity, said, “Several filmmakers have died by suicide. The system is wretched, demeaning and dehumanising. Do you think Rituparna died a natural death? Look at Anik’s recent social media posts — he was clearly going through a mental health crisis. I live nearby, but he never explicitly said anything to me. Often, people are too embarrassed to admit what they are going through. No one calls to say, ‘Hello, I am about to kill myself.’ The incident is tragic, but what deserves greater attention is the root cause.”