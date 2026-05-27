Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari pays final respects to filmmaker Anik Dutta; Rudranil Ghosh also present

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, politician-oncologist Indranil Khan, actress-politician Ushasie Chakrabarty and politician Shatarup Ghosh were among those who paid their final respects to filmmaker Anik Dutta outside SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.

1 6 All pictures: Soumyajit Dey

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Actress-politician Ushasie Chakrabarty and politician Shatarup Ghosh outside SSKM Hospital, where Dutta’s body was taken for a post-mortem.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh also paid their final respects to Dutta.

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Several police personnel were present outside the morgue on Wednesday evening.

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Actress Bidipta Chakrabarty also reached SSKM Hospital to pay her final respects to Dutta, who reportedly died after falling from the terrace of his wife’s residence in Gariahat.

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BJP MLA Indranil Khan outside SSKM Hospital.

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Rudranil Ghosh addresses the crowd outside SSKM Hospital.