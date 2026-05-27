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photo-article-logo Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari pays final respects to filmmaker Anik Dutta; Rudranil Ghosh also present

Ushasie Chakrabarty and Shatarup Ghosh were also present outside SSKM Hospital, where Dutta’s body was taken for a post-mortem on Wednesday evening

Entertainment Web Desk Published 27.05.26, 08:18 PM

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, politician-oncologist Indranil Khan, actress-politician Ushasie Chakrabarty and politician Shatarup Ghosh were among those who paid their final respects to filmmaker Anik Dutta outside SSKM Hospital on Wednesday. 

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, politician-oncologist Indranil Khan, actress-politician Ushashi Chakrabarty and politician Satarup Ghosh were among those who paid their final respects to filmmaker Anik Dutta outside SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.
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All pictures: Soumyajit Dey
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Actress-politician Ushasie Chakrabarty and politician Shatarup Ghosh outside SSKM Hospital, where Dutta’s body was taken for a post-mortem. 

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, politician-oncologist Indranil Khan, actress-politician Ushashi Chakrabarty and politician Satarup Ghosh were among those who paid their final respects to filmmaker Anik Dutta outside SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.
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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh also paid their final respects to Dutta. 

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Several police personnel were present outside the morgue on Wednesday evening. 

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Actress Bidipta Chakrabarty also reached SSKM Hospital to pay her final respects to Dutta, who reportedly died after falling from the terrace of his wife’s residence in Gariahat. 

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BJP MLA Indranil Khan outside SSKM Hospital.  

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Rudranil Ghosh addresses the crowd outside SSKM Hospital.  

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Suvendu Adhikari Anik Dutta Rudranil Ghosh
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