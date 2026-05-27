Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari pays final respects to filmmaker Anik Dutta; Rudranil Ghosh also present

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, politician-oncologist Indranil Khan, actress-politician Ushasie Chakrabarty and politician Shatarup Ghosh were among those who paid their final respects to filmmaker Anik Dutta outside SSKM Hospital on Wednesday.
Actress-politician Ushasie Chakrabarty and politician Shatarup Ghosh outside SSKM Hospital, where Dutta’s body was taken for a post-mortem.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh also paid their final respects to Dutta.
Several police personnel were present outside the morgue on Wednesday evening.
Actress Bidipta Chakrabarty also reached SSKM Hospital to pay her final respects to Dutta, who reportedly died after falling from the terrace of his wife’s residence in Gariahat.
BJP MLA Indranil Khan outside SSKM Hospital.
Rudranil Ghosh addresses the crowd outside SSKM Hospital.