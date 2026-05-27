‘Spring Fever’ actress Lee Joo-bin visits Kolkata for Korean variety show shoot, explores New Market and College Street

South Korean actress Lee Joo-bin, known for shows like Spring Fever, The Divorce Insurance and Twelve, recently visited Kolkata to shoot for her latest variety show Monk and Guests.

A set of pictures from the trip shows the actress exploring popular spots around the city with actor Lee Ki-taek, including the ghats, New Market, and College Street.

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On Tuesday, South Korea-based agency KeyEast Entertainment posted pictures of the actors at a city ghat. As per the post, the actors also shot a few scenes at the Mahabodhi Society in College Street.

KeyEast Entertainment

“Even amid unfamiliar landscapes, with perfect chemistry and a comfortable atmosphere, actors Lee Joo-bin and Lee Ki-taek are filling the journey of ‘Beopryun Road – Monk and Guests’ with warmth and charm. From the sunset over the Hooghly River in Kolkata to a special poster shoot capturing memorable moments. In Episode 2, airing tonight, they visit the Mahabodhi Temple — the holiest site in Buddhism — continuing their deeper journey through India. Catch the story of the two actors in ‘Beopryun Road – Monk and Guests’, where laughter and reflection go hand in hand, tonight at 9 PM on SBS,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Lee Bin-joo

From strolling around Hogg Market and snapping pictures of Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxis to sipping tea on a train, her journey exudes the perfect vibe of healing and rejuvenation.

Lee Bin-joo

Joo-bin also snapped a selfie with her co-stars Lee Ki-taek, Noh Hong-chul and Lee Sang-yoon. “Monk and Guests in Beautiful India,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

KeyEast Entertainment

Monk and Guests follows revered Korean Buddhist monk Venerable Pomnyun Sunim and celebrity guests on a spiritual pilgrimage across India. It blends India's vibrant culture with deep conversational Q&As, meditation, and emotional healing.