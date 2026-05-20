Steven Spielberg’s alien movie ‘Disclosure Day’ to have ‘massive 20-minute finale’

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming alien film Disclosure Day is set to have a massive 20-minute finale, the filmmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Talking about the scale and experience of the film, Spielberg said, “I certainly thought that this story needed to have a couple of jet engines strapped onto it and that it needed to take the audience on a ride that would blow their hair back ,”

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“I wanted that to begin from the very first frame and conclude in a 20-minute finale that would bring everyone to a united epiphany about what has been happening in the world, what has been kept from us and what we now know,” he added.

Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colman Domingo and Colin Firth. The film marks Spielberg’s return to extraterrestrial sci-fi nearly two decades after War of the Worlds.

The film is produced by five-time Academy Award nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger and Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

Disclosure Day will be released in theatres on June 12.