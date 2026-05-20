Salman Khan lashes out at paparazzi on social media after heated exchange outside hospital

Bollywood actor Salman Khan Tuesday lashed out at paparazzi on social media, following a heated exchange with them outside a Mumbai hospital earlier in the day.

In a viral video, photographers stationed outside the hospital began shouting the title of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi as Salman made his way out. The actor appeared visibly agitated by the remarks and confronted the paparazzi, asking, “Pagal ho kya?”.

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Salman later, in a series of Instagram posts, voiced his anger over the incident, slamming the paparazzi and calling it a breach of his privacy.

In his first post, Salman voiced anger over the press allegedly “enjoying” his distress outside a hospital, adding that he has always supported and stood by journalists.

“If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain.The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter,” reads the caption.

“But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don’t enjoy.bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life,” in a follow-up post, he said.

Elaborating on his reaction, Salman further said in another post that such conduct was not acceptable and urged the paparazzi not to repeat it, while asking them to consider how they would feel in a similar situation involving their family.

In his last post, Salman further stated that he has not forgotten how to fight despite his age, adding that he is not afraid of being sent to jail.

“Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa. (I’ve grown older, but I haven’t forgotten how to fight—remember that. You think you’ll put me in jail? Ha ha),” he wrote.

Salman’s recent outburst comes days after he posted about loneliness on Instagram. However, the Dabangg actor clarified that his post about being “alone and lonely” was not about his personal life, after the cryptic message sparked concern among fans.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The project was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Reports suggest the film has since undergone changes, including a new title and revised storyline. The makers are yet to announce a release date.

The actor is also reportedly set to headline another project with Nayanthara. Tentatively titled SVC63, the film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.