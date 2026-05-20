Amitabh Bachchan visited hospital for routine health check-up: Reports

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently visited the hospital for a routine monthly check-up, with a close associate dismissing reports that he was hospitalised for three days due to stomach-related issues, as per reports.

Earlier reports had suggested that Bachchan had been hospitalized for stomach-related issues, with his medical history including the 1982 injury on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence.

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However, according to PTI, a close associate of the actor clarified that Bachchan had gone to the hospital for a regular health examination.

“He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for checkup,” the confidant said.

Recently, Bachchan took to his blog, Tumblr, to share a series of pictures from Sunday’s meet (May 17), noting that he still feels apprehensive about whether there will be people to greet him.

“I go in from the house to meet the wellwishers .. staff security and police tell me its ready to come .. and as I walk apprehension .. will they be there .. will they greet me .. or booo .. ??,” he wrote on his blog on Tumblr.

“And then I hear the cheers , and the adrenaline activates and the body and limbs move in cohesion .. almost as an intrusion .. a loving intrusion .. and the joy of seeing so much joy in others .. the constants , the elderly the little kids who do not know what the heck is going on .. but cute they are..,” he further said.

“Ahhhh .. such a blessing .. the Almighty be praised .. ब्राह्मण और सृष्टि के विधाता को, चरण स्पर्श , शाष्टांग प्रणाम (Respectful salutations, with touching of feet and full prostration, to the Brahmin and the Creator of the universe),” Bachchan signed off.

Tumblr/ @srbachchan

On the work front, Amitabh began shooting for Part 2 of Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad in February.

Kalki 2 reunites Bachchan with Kamal Haasan on screen after 41 years, following their 1985 film Geraftaar.

Bachchan was last seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television on August 11, 2025. The show aired Monday to Friday at 9pm and also streamed on Sony LIV.