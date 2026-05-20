Rhea Chakraborty announces break from social media: ‘Reconnect with what feels real’

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday announced a break from social media, saying she wanted to “reconnect with what feels real” as the “constant noise” online had started to feel “heavier” than expected.

The actress shared a post on Instagram and said she had been “missing” herself lately.

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“Lately, I've been missing myself a little. The constant noise, the scrolling, the keeping up - it's all started to feel heavier than I expected. I miss being present without thinking about capturing the moment. I miss quiet. I miss simply being,” she wrote.

“So, I'm taking a step back for a while - to slow down, breathe a little deeper, and reconnect with what feels real. Choosing lived moments over posted ones, for now. See you soon,” she added.

Chakraborty had come under intense public scrutiny following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. Multiple agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau, had investigated various aspects linked to the case. Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB in a drugs-related probe in September 2020 and was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Chakraborty’s last big-screen appearance was Rumi Jaffery’s murder mystery Chehre. She will next be seen in the Netflix series Family Business, also starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.