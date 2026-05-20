‘Lucky that I’m attracting these roles’: Jyotika on her character in ‘System’

Actress Jyotika has described her role in Prime Video’s upcoming film System as one of the most challenging and rewarding performances of her career. She plays stenographer Sarika Rawat in the courtroom drama, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha.

Speaking about the character, Jyotika said, “I think there's a power in silence and composure. There's an inner depth, and I consider myself very lucky that I'm attracting these kinds of roles, because I feel, even as an actor, it's a very complex emotion, and at the same time, very difficult to perform”.

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“It's always easier to perform when you have dialogues and words, but silence speaks through the eyes. And I feel it's the highest form of art for an actor to emote through silence. And I'm extremely happy because I think it also forms the backbone of womanhood, and it does translate into my character in System,” she added.

Jyotika further said that her character carries emotional turmoil beneath a composed exterior.

“When you see the film throughout, in the long run, I'm portraying a person whom you really cannot penetrate through the superficial level. So I feel that in the entire three hours of watching the film, if I'm able to convince people that there's something, some turmoil going on within me, without expressing it with words, I consider it the performance has won the hearts or has won its purpose rather.”

System is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios. The film also stars Ashutosh Gowariker in a pivotal role.

The Prime Video original film is scheduled to premiere on May 22.