Kolkata, south Bengal swelter in unrelenting heat; rain, thunderstorm likely to continue in north

Kolkata continued to reel under hot and humid conditions on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast intense thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall in several districts of north Bengal over the next few days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4˚C, which was 0.4 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.7˚C, two notches above normal. Humidity levels remained high, with maximum relative humidity touching 87 per cent, adding to the discomfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather office said Kolkata is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, with humid and uncomfortable conditions persisting through the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by light rain may occur in some parts of the city later in the day. However, no rainfall was recorded in Kolkata in the past 24 hours.

While Kolkata sweltered, several districts in north Bengal received rainfall over the past 24 hours. Jhallong in Kalimpong recorded the highest rainfall at 16.9mm, followed by Darjeeling with 6.2mm.

The MeT department has warned that enhanced thunderstorm activity is likely to continue across north Bengal due to strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and favourable wind patterns.

Heavy rainfall between 7cm and 20cm has been forecast in districts including Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong between May 21 and May 23. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph and lightning activity are also likely.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are expected to continue in parts of south Bengal, especially the western districts, i.e. Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Jhargram and West Midnapur.