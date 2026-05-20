Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng says Instagram, Facebook accounts suspended after Modi row

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng alleged on Wednesday that her Instagram and Facebook accounts were suspended days after her questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Norway, preventing her from replying to users online.

“If you’re trying to reach me on Instagram or Facebook, I would like to let you know I have been suspended from both accounts. I have wanted to respond to as many Indians as possible, but my responses will now be delayed. I hope I will get my accounts back,” she wrote on X, tagging Meta.

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The development comes amid an ongoing controversy where she had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about press freedom and media engagement.

“Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question; I was not expecting him to. Norway has the number one spot on the World Press Freedom Index, India is at 157th,” her social media post claimed.

The exchange sparked widespread political debate in India, with leader of Opposition calling Modi a “compromised PM.”

Following the incident, Lyng has also reached out to Rahul Gandhi, seeking an interview on his opinion regarding Modi’s visit to Norway.

Her most recent X post questioned her account suspension from other social media platforms, “Would someone explain to how I got suspended of Instagram and Facebook? I am trying to understand if it was because of the two-step verification being misused by others than me or if there was something else.

Also, does anyone have advice on how I can secure my accounts if I get it back?”

No official reason has been given for the account suspensions by Meta.